Ground broken for Broad Ripple Park Family Center

INDIANAPOLIS — A new family center is coming to Broad Ripple, but not everyone who lives in the area is eager to see it.

On Wednesday morning, ground was broken for the new family center. It's part of the city's Broad Ripple Master Plan.

It will include a new fitness area, a children's play area and a new health clinic that'll be run by Community Health Network.

Supporters of the new plan say the expansion of the family center will bring more opportunities for the public to enjoy the park.

But some people who live in Broad Ripple blasted the plan, as it means less land for Broad Ripple Park and that their public swimming pool will be closed for a second straight year.

"We are furious that the pool, which just got a new liner and new pump, is closed for the second year in a row without any opportunity for public comment for input," Bill Malcom said. "In a summer of violence and heat, our children need our pools to be open. This is where Indy Parks should be focusing, not giving away our parkland to Community Health Network to run a doctors office."

A group of residents, hoping to preserve the park space, took the city to court over the plans. But a lawsuit challenging the family center was tossed out by a judge.