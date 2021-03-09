Butler can host crowds up to 25% capacity in spring sports season

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University has been approved for 25% capacity at its spring sporting events by the Marion County Public Health Department.

Butler's athletic department announced Tuesday the limit applies to football, baseball, softball, volleyball, men's and women's soccer and women's lacrosse games and matches. Fans are not permitted for men's and women's tennis matches at Butler's indoor bubble facility, but they can attend the Bulldogs' outdoor matches this season.

Butler's football season begins Saturday at home against Valparaiso.

During the winter sports season, Butler was allowed to fill Hinkle Fieldhouse to 25% capacity for men's and women's basketball games.

"After hosting fans for 22 basketball games in Hinkle Fieldhouse, we are confident that our protocols provide maximum safety," Butler athletic director Barry Collier said. "For our fans, and especially for the families of our student-athletes, Butler is very excited to provide the opportunity to see these Bulldogs compete in person."

Fans at spring sporting events will be required to wear face coverings and a clear bag policy is in place. Tailgating will not be permitted before football games due to the pandemic. Tickets can be purchased online for home events.