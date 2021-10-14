CenterPoint, Citizens customers will see gas bills increase this winter

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana residents should expect to pay more for utilities this winter.

CenterPoint Energy customers should will pay about $130 a month from November-March, the company announced Thursday. Last year's average bill amount for the five-month period was around $88 a month.

People affected by the change include 625,000 customers in 48 counties. Customers can call 1-866-240-8476 for a list of rebates, qualifying appliances and energy efficiency tips.

Citizens Energy Group also announced Thursday that it might cost more to heat your home this winter.

A Citizens Energy spokesperson said gas heating bills are expected to increase an average of $10 per month from last year's bills between November-March.

Citizens Energy said the market for natural gas has doubled from the pandemic levels of last fall, but the company has put in several measures to keep costs lower for customers.

Customers who are falling behind on their bills can call Citizens Energy at 317-924-3311. They can also receive for grants from the Warm Heart Warm Home Foundation and might be eligible to establish flexible payment arrangements.

The energy company recommends customers enroll in the budget plan to manage utility costs and spread payments over 12 months.

Both CenterPoint and Citizens customers can visit indyeap.org to see if they qualify for the Indiana Energy Assistance Program. People who qualify will automatically receive a discount on their gas bill ranging from 12-25%