Central Indiana animal hospital shares message after illegal dumping, graffiti at construction site

WRTV/Derek Smith
Tom Dock with Noah's Animal Hospitals shows graffiti painted on their new pet hospital on Jan. 20, 2023.
Posted at 11:28 PM, Jan 20, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Noah's Animal Hospital has been working since October to build a new facility, All Pet Health Care by Noah’s, to serve animals in the community.

They were hoping to open this month, but the project is facing delays not caused by supply chain issues.

Noah's says the construction site has become a place for illegal dumping of mattresses, trash bags and, recently, a boat.

A boat was illegally dumped at the site of All Pet Health Care by Noah’s.

"We've had a lot of vandalism with graffiti here and then also people just stealing things off the construction site, including heating units off the roof and one of our construction manager's trucks," Tom Dock with Noah's told WRTV.

Recently, the City of Indianapolis sent them a letter saying Noah's would be fined if they didn't clean up the trash.

"We were in shock because this is something we don't have total control of. We do have fencing around the area, we have security cameras," Dock said.

Noah's currently has a location across the street from the new property. They're building the new facility to make it easier for people to access care for their animals.

They're asking those in the community to contact police if they see possible criminal activity.

"We're hoping just by reaching out to the community that everybody can be on a little more alert and let IMPD know when there's something going on here," Dock said. "We want to just make sure that we're here for the community because they deserve it and their pets deserve it."

City-County Councillor Jared Evans says he is aware of the issue and says he is working with Noah's and the city regarding the letter.

