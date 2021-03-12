Cheap tickets to March Madness games? Yeah, those are probably fake.

INDIANAPOLIS — If an NCAA tournament ticket deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

The Indiana Attorney General's Office is warning basketball fans to watch out for fake ticket scams ahead of March Madness in Indianapolis. Scammers often try to target fans looking for tickets to high-profile sporting events at the last minute, according to Attorney General Todd Rokita.

“As Indiana prepares to play host to the biggest basketball tournament of the year, Hoosiers should do their research and exercise caution before making any online ticket purchases,” Rokita said in a statement. “I am committed to protecting Indiana consumers and our Office’s Consumer Protection Division is ready to assist consumers if they become victims of fraud.”

Tips listed by the attorney general's office include:

Buy tickets from a trusted vendor or official website.

Understand what the vendor’s refund, exchange, or return policy is before purchasing tickets.

Use a credit card to purchase tickets and avoid using cash, gift cards, or wire money for tickets you have found online.

Be wary of advertisements with extremely discounted prices. If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

The entire men's NCAA tournament will be played in Indiana with the majority of games in Indianapolis.

People can file a complaint about a ticket scam online or by calling 1-800-382-5516.