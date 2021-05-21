Children's Museum of Indianapolis voted nation's best children's museum

INDIANAPOLIS — The largest children's museum in the world has been named the best in the United States.

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis took the No. 1 spot in the USAToday/10Best poll of the top children's museums in the country.

“We are honored to be voted the Best Children’s Museum in the Country,” the museum's president and CEO Jennifer Pace Robinson said in a statement. “Anyone who has visited knows that while our building is huge and our offerings diverse, it is the people who make this museum what it is.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Children's Museum of Indianapolis has provided both virtual content and made the in-person experience safer by installing a new ventilation system, continual cleaning and enforcing social distancing policies, according to Pace Robinson.

A panel of travel journalists and bloggers selected the museum as a contender and readers of USAToday/10Best voted on their favorite museum.

The top 10 best children's museums included:

1. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

2. The Magic House

3. Children's Museum of Houston

4. Kohl Children's Museum

5. City Museum

6. Museum of Discovery

7. Please Touch Museum

8. Children's Museum of Pittsburgh

9. The Strong

10. Children's Museum of Denver