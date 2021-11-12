Christmas at the Zoo returns Nov. 20 to Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — A favorite Indiana holiday tradition will return next week to the Indianapolis Zoo.

Christmas at the Zoo festivities will begin Nov. 20 and run through Dec. 30, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Times are 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Earlier this year, the zoo earned its seventh-straight nomination for USA Today's 10 Best Zoo Lights list.

When it started in 1967, Christmas at the Zoo was the first zoo lights event in the nation.

Admission to Christmas at the Zoo is free for members and included with regular admission. Tickets can be purchased online.