Christmas Nights of Lights returning to Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas Nights of Lights will again brighten the Indiana State Fairgrounds this holiday season.

The show will feature a 2-mile car ride with displays that include a 240-foot wall of lights, a life-sized Nativity, Candyland and a giant American flag.

Christmas Nights of Lights will be open from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 12-Jan. 2. The display will be offered each night, rain, snow or shine.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online at the event website. Tickets will be honored in two time slots between 6 p.m.-8 p.m. or 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

The cost is $30 per carload up to eight people, $50 per carload for 9-15 people and $75 per carload for 16-35 people. Vehicles cannot be more than 11 feet tall.

Guests should enter the Indiana State Fairgrounds at Gate 12, 1698 E. 42nd St.