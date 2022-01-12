Could the College Football Playoff return to Indianapolis?

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is feeling good after the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

The committee gave the city high marks for hosting the annual event, but no commitments are made for where the game will be held after it goes to Houston in 2024.

Big events coming to Indianapolis include the first and second rounds of the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament on March 17 and 19.

There’s a push to get the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials. That would be special because the trials were held at Broad Ripple Park in 1924.

The NBA All-Star Game is set to be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in 2024. It was rescheduled from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hear from the people who made the CFP National Championship Game possible in the video player above.