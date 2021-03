INDIANAPOLIS — The Dandy Trail bridge over Interstate 74 will be replaced and closed for five months beginning April 1.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen in the middle of September, depending on weather, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The Dandy Trail pedestrian bridge will remain open during construction.

The official detour for motorists will be 34th Street to High School Road to Crawfordsville Road.

Crews will also close I-74 for up to four nights during construction.