Data shows the City of Indianapolis only paid 2% of pothole claims in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — New data obtained by WRTV Investigates shows the City of Indianapolis paid a few more people who made pothole claims than they did in 2021.

The Office of Corporation Council says in 2022, 900 pothole claims were filed.

21 of those claims were paid at a cost of $8,205.94.

That's a slight increase form 2021, when 18 out of 252 claims were paid at a cost of $7,454.46.

As of Jan. 10, the Office reports receiving five pothole claims. None of those have been paid yet.

These are the steps you must take to be reimbursed and things to keep in mind:

File a tort claim on the Mayor's Action Center website or call 317-327-4622.

Show photos of your damage.

The claim must be made within 180 days.

You must show receipts from bills you incurred for repairs.



To report potholes, you can use the RequestIndy mobile app, call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 or click here.

For more on how to file a tort claim, click here. You can also download, then fill out a blank template by clicking here.

By law, the city has 90 days to process a tort claim.

The city recommends you submit invoices for work completed on your car, not estimates.

The chances of getting reimbursed are very slim. In 2020, only 16 of the 251 claims made were paid out. 2019 was even lower, with 12 of the 169 claims rewarded.

