DC Super Heroes encourage visitors to discover super powers at Children's Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is encouraging visitors to discover their “super powers.”

Starting Saturday through Sept. 26, children and their families will have the opportunity to join forces with Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and other members of DC’s Justice League to battle super-villains.

It’s all part of the DC Super Heroes™: Discover Your Superpowers as the Children’s Museum celebrates the 80th anniversary of Wonder Woman.

Super heroes-in-training will get to develop new skills and learn the importance of teamwork at the Hall of Justice as they work side-by-side with their favorite DC super heroes to solve problems and catch super-villains in a series of challenges.

“The characters of the DC Universe are iconic symbols of teamwork, self-discovery, strength, and justice that inspire children and families to be more than we are, and do more than we thought we could," said Dr. Jeffrey H. Patchen, president and CEO of the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, in a press release. “When we combine our strengths as a team we accomplish more and can overcome our obstacles together."

Some activities include helping Batman in Gotham City fend off The Joker who sabotaged the Bat-Signal or work with Wonder woman to rescue artifacts that The Cheetah stole from the Museum of Ancient History. And, in the Hall of Justice, there is a memorable/photo video opportunity where visitors can demonstrate their flying skills.

