Democratic lawmakers call on Indiana to halt gas tax through July

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Democratic members of the Indiana General Assembly on Tuesday called on the state to put a moratorium on the gas sales and gas excise taxes through July as prices reach all-time highs.

Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, and Rep. Gregory Porter, D-Indianapolis, offered the proposal as Indiana’s average gas price reached $4.15 on Tuesday, according to AAA’s gas price index.

“This is a huge blow to Hoosiers just trying to live their daily lives,” Lanane said in a news release.

Porter said legislators spent the entire session “gloating about our billions in reserve.”

“Now, it’s time to use that surplus to alleviate the burden of surging gas prices for working Hoosiers,” Porter said.

Gas prices have increased sharply nationwide since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began last week.

President Joe Biden also announced Tuesday that the United States will ban Russian oil imports.

RELATED | Why are gas prices so high? Attack on Ukraine may not be the only reason, experts say | Here's how you should budget as gas prices rise in central Indiana, according to an expert