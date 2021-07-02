Don't fire your gun into the air on the Fourth of July

INDIANAPOLIS — What goes up, must come down. And if you're thinking about firing your gun into the air to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday this weekend, just don't, OK?

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say they respond to hundreds of calls on New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July weekends each year.

Police are once again reminding residents that pointing a gun toward the sky and firing is a bad idea.

"This dangerous and illegal action can cause serious or fatal injury and lead to possible arrest and prosecution," IMPD said.

According to IMPD, a bullet fired into the air can ascend a mile or more. Smaller caliber ammunition can fall at a rate of 300 feet per second, and larger caliber ammunition can fall at a rate of 500 feet per second.

A bullet traveling at a rate of 150-170 feet per second can penetrate human skin, and a velocity of 200 feet per second can penetrate a person's skull.

Someone arrested for firing a weapon could face a felony criminal recklessness charge, which is punishable by six months to 2-1/2 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

IMPD officials are also asking people not to call 911 if they see someone firing a weapon.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office also asked people to not call 911 to report illegal fireworks or loud parties. The city's non-emergency line is 317-327-3811 or 311.

The sheriff's office has also provided guidance on when people should call 911: