Downtown Olly's, LGBTQ venue of the year, closes for team safety training

INDIANAPOLIS — New numbers from the FBI show nearly 9,000 people were victims of an alleged hate crime last year. But that number is likely much higher, since 35% of law enforcement agencies did not report statistics to the FBI.

Officials said most hate crimes in 2021 involved race or ethnicity. 15 of the victims were targeted because of bias against sexual orientation.

With the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) raising the threat alert against LGBTQ+ people in public spaces, one bar and restaurant in the Circle City is being proactive to help keep their staff more alert and continue to create a safe place for Indy’s LGBTQ+ community.

"Ever since we reopened in 2020, we have seen just a rise in hostility, in fights. [That's] the whole reason why we're not 24/7 anymore," said Adam Goble, General Manager of Downtown Olly’s.

It's a rare sight to see. If you happen to drive down North Illinois Street Monday evening, Downtown Olly's is closed for business.

Goble said after the recent attack at Club Q in Colorado Springs, they can't just sit back and hope for change. It's time to learn best practices in case of a worst-case scenario.

"We want to really focus on training with our staff about safety and security," said Goble. "I want to make sure even our kitchen is here [and] third shift can attend. There are times where everybody had to step out to squash a situation."

“If my hands are in my pockets, what means do I have of carrying out that threat?" said IMPD Officer Jeff Patterson.

IMPD assisted with the training Monday night, focusing on de-escalation.

"This is why this is important ... we've done quite a few [trainings] in the last few months. I think because it happened so close to home, I think eventually this will be mandatory," said Patterson.

"Through organizations like Indy Pride, the bars in the city and the safe spaces have started networking together to help each other share information and resources so that we can all be better stewards of our community," said Goble.

Goble said this training is another necessary step to keep their community safe.

"We always have that one eye looking over our shoulders, and over the years, we've learned that we are safer in a lot of spaces that we weren't in previously, but there's still a lot of work to do," Goble said. “We still must carry out the work of Marsha P. Johnson and throw those shot glasses and keep protecting our community. It's a constant battle, but one that we've had measurable gains."

Goble said that he hopes his team leaves the training not afraid of what might happen but feeling better prepared. He said the goal is to get other LGBTQ venues like Metro and Greg’s to work together to put these trainings together frequently throughout the year.

