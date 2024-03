INDIANAPOLIS — Two new tenants of Circle Centre Mall are hoping to help Hoosiers grow in IT fields.

Video Game Palooza Charity Arcade is a retro arcade where every dollar spent benefits individuals studying information technology, networking and cybersecurity.

Located on Level 3 of the mall, south of the Maryland Street bridge, the arcade features roughly 60 retro arcade games like Mario Brothers, Atari and Ms. Pac Man.

Visitors can play by the hour or purchase day passes or monthly memberships.

“We’re extremely proud to work with owner Rick Barretto in bringing Video Game Palooza Charity Arcade to Circle Centre Mall,” said Circle Centre Mall Vice President, Senior General Manager Luke Aeschliman. “Video Game Palooza has proven to be a great place to take a midday break and is an ideal setting for birthday parties and corporate teambuilding events.”

All money raised through Video Game Palooza funds scholarships for students studying computer science and information technology at Hope Training Academy.

Hope Training Academy is a nonprofit training partner that offers focused, high-demand certifications, boot camps and apprenticeships to help students gain the technical skills and certifications to secure high-wage, high-demand tech jobs in today’s workforce.

Students enrolled in Hope Training Academy courses can utilize the Video Game Palooza Charity Arcade lab. They they will work on technical components of the games.

