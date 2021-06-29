Champps, sports bar and restaurant in downtown Indianapolis, permanently closed

INDIANAPOLIS — Champps, a sports bar and restaurant in downtown Indianapolis, is closing its doors for good.

Champps posted a sign on its door that stated the sports bar would be permanently closed as of Sunday, Jun. 28. It is no longer listed on the Champps website as well and is marked "permanently closed" on Google.

The sign states that the closure is "due to unforeseen circumstances."

WRTV/Shea Goodpaster Downtown Indianapolis sports bar Champps posted a sign on its front door stating it would be closing for good on Sunday, Jun. 28, 2021.

WRTV/Shea Goodpaster

Attached to the Circle Centre mall on Maryland Street, the Minnesota-originated bar was known for having TVs on nearly every wall, playing sports. It offered a made-from-scratch menu and beer.

Champps currently has five other locations in Minnesota, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

WRTV has reached out to Champps for a statement and will update this article as we learn more information.