Watch
NewsLocal NewsIndianapolisDowntown

Actions

Champps, sports bar and restaurant in downtown Indianapolis, permanently closed

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV/Shea Goodpaster
Champps, a sports bar and restaurant in downtown Indianapolis, has permanently closed.
champps.jpg
champpsclosingsign.jpg
champpssportsbar.jpg
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 10:12:09-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Champps, a sports bar and restaurant in downtown Indianapolis, is closing its doors for good.

Champps posted a sign on its door that stated the sports bar would be permanently closed as of Sunday, Jun. 28. It is no longer listed on the Champps website as well and is marked "permanently closed" on Google.

The sign states that the closure is "due to unforeseen circumstances."

champpsclosingsign.jpg
Downtown Indianapolis sports bar Champps posted a sign on its front door stating it would be closing for good on Sunday, Jun. 28, 2021.
champpssportsbar.jpg

Attached to the Circle Centre mall on Maryland Street, the Minnesota-originated bar was known for having TVs on nearly every wall, playing sports. It offered a made-from-scratch menu and beer.

Champps currently has five other locations in Minnesota, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

WRTV has reached out to Champps for a statement and will update this article as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!