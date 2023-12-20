Circle Centre Mall sold to Wisconsin-based Hendricks Commercial Properties

INDIANAPOLIS — Circle Centre Mall is downtown Indy will take on a new look in the future after the sale of the property to Wisconsin-based Hendricks Commercial Properties.

The company, which also handled the Bottleworks District redevelopment, will begin plans to revitalize and reshape the future of the mall.

“Thirty years ago, Circle Centre Mall defined Downtown Indianapolis as we know it to be,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “With more than $9 billion already in the development pipeline, we’ve created a downtown that innovative businesses want to invest in. The opportunity to reimagine Circle Centre, which sits on more than two city blocks at the heart of our community, represents a monumental transformation, and continues our commitment to strengthening the economic and cultural core of our state. This visionary partnership between Hendricks, IEDC, and the City secures the future of the largest asset in downtown for the next era.”

Once an agreement is finalized, the City, IEDC and Hendricks will work collaboratively to determine the scope of the redevelopment. Those plans will be subject to all State and City approvals to ensure the project meets all applicable requirements.

“The responsible and strategic redevelopment of Circle Centre will have a profound impact on downtown Indianapolis and both residents and visitors who travel here each year,” said Adam Collins, partner at Wallack, Somers & Haas, and legal counsel to Circle Centre Development Company. “Hendricks Commercial Properties is the best caretaker and redevelopment partner we could have wished for. Their track record of stewardship and transforming public spaces in Indiana is unparalleled, and their vision will be critical in reimagining Circle Centre, one of our state’s crown jewels.”

WRTV has reached out to Hendricks Commercial Properties for comment.