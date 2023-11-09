City-County Council to consider proposal for Economic Enhancement District

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday the Indianapolis City-County Council will hear a proposal that would make the Economic Enhancement District (EED) in downtown Indy a permanent fixture.

During 2023 Indiana legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly authorized the retention of an EED, which has been in an 18-month pilot program in the area thanks to money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

An EED is a funding tool to address safety, cleanliness and homelessness within a specific area. In this instance, it means increased cleaning services, safety presence, public safety technology and homeless outreach within downtown Indy.

According to Downtown Indy, during the 18 months of the pilot program, the EED has led to the collection of 5,000 additional bags of trash and the remediation of 1,000 graffiti sites this year.

City-County Council President Vop Osili voiced support for the development of the EED ahead of Monday's proposal.

“This is a critical tool to help downtown thrive and attract new residents and businesses,” said Indianapolis City-County Council President Vop Osili. “The Mile Square faces the unique challenges of all large urban centers and an EED will allow for targeted investment to maintain our clean, safe, and beautiful downtown. This will include day-to-day operations and maintenance to ensure a vibrant downtown, 365-days-a-year, as well as increased homelessness outreach and Housing Hub operations.”

The proposal for the council will be for a $5.5 million budget to expand the EED.

The EED, if approved, would be run by a board of property owners within downtown. Many of those property owners have already expressed their desire to see the proposal approved.

“Improving public safety and supporting a low-barrier homeless shelter are important priorities for us,” said Perry Griffith III, President of Denison Parking, “We’ve seen progress being made and are ready to partner with the city and our fellow property owners to continue this important work and strengthen our downtown.”

"Salesforce is eager to support the Economic Enhancement District (EED) in downtown Indy,” said Amy Waggoner, Vice President of US State & Local Government Affairs for Salesforce. “The work that Downtown Indy, Inc. has accomplished over the last two years to provide safety and cleanliness services for downtown residents and employees has inspired more of our Trailblazers to return to the office. The EED has shown it is the appropriate vehicle for this vital work to continue."