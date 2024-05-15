Developer eyes 10-story hotel across from Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS – There are plans for a new 10-story hotel across from Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Pennsylvania Street.

Peachtree Group, a development group based out of Atlanta, Georgia, filed paperwork recently with the City of Indianapolis to build a 167-room Tempo by Hilton Hotel on the lot at 102. S. Pennsylvania Street.

This property is currently a parking lot at the southwest corner of Maryland and Pennsylvania streets.

According to filings, the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission will consider the petition by the Peachtree Group at a June 5 hearing.

Plans for the hotel include a café, a bar, private meeting rooms, a 1,000-square-foot fitness center, and 167 rooms.

This would be the first Tempo by Hilton hotel in Indiana and only the fifth in the country.

