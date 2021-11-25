Downtown Indy cherub mysteriously arrives (again) on Thanksgiving Eve

INDIANAPOLIS — It's back.

WRTV went to a notable spot at the corner of Washington and Meridian Streets in downtown Indianapolis to see if the legendary Cherub had returned the night before Thanksgiving, and it appears it has.

WRTV/Shea Goodpaster

WRTV/Shea Goodpaster

Legend has it the Cherub has been mysteriously perched atop the Ayres clock since Thanksgiving Eve 1947, according to Downtown Indy, Inc.

The Cherub is said to be placed on the clock to watch over holiday shoppers until Santa takes over on Christmas Ever.

Thousands had looked for the Cherub right outside of the Circle Center Mall each holiday season for decades, except in 1992 when it was moved to St. Louis after the May Department Store Co. purchased L.S. Ayres. Due to public outcry, May donated the Cherub to the City of Indianapolis in 1994. Downtown Indy, Inc. became the legal guardians of the Cherub after that.

And now, the tradition continues despite the COVID-19 pandemic.