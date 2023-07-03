Downtown Indy Inc. aiming to improve Fourth of July celebration

INDIANAPOLIS — Tomorrow, the Indianapolis Fourth of July celebration will look new.

As in previous years, the Indianapolis fireworks show will begin at approximately 10:10 p.m. from atop the 500 N. Meridian Building, just south of the Scottish Rite Cathedral. Downtown Indy Inc. is inviting residents downtown beforehand for a street festival and then to watch the fireworks from the American Legion Mall and Indiana War Memorial grounds.

The brand-new street festival near the American Legion Mall will kick-off at 6 p.m. with live music, food trucks, ice cream stands, and beer and wine on North St. between Meridian and Pennsylvania.

On-site vendors will include Gordon’s Milkshake Bar and Kilroy’s Bar & Grill. The Indiana Donor Network/Donate Life Indiana stage will be activated beginning at 6 p.m. with live entertainment.

High-energy party band Toy Factory is set to headline the entertainment.

“For nearly five decades, Indianapolis families enjoyed Downtown’s 4th of July fireworks, scattered across the city at various viewing locations. Now, as we mark the third year for the Downtown firework’s new location, we are aiming to introduce Central Indiana families to a new favorite 4th of July tradition – a street festival that combines local music and Downtown vendors, with the best view of the fireworks in the city,” said DII President and CEO Taylor Schaffer.