Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsIndianapolisDowntown

Actions

Gen Con postpones convention this year to September

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Erin Lisch
File photo: More than 60,000 people attended Gen Con in 2018 in downtown Indianapolis. 
More than 60,000 people came to Indy for Gen Con
Posted at 2:17 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 14:17:19-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Gen Con will be postponing its convention this year to September.

The announcement comes due to effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the convention will be rescheduled for Sept. 16-19 instead of its original plan of Aug. 5-8.

Gen Con plans to have a hybrid of both in-person and online opportunities for participants as their way of safely including the largest number of people in the Gen Con experience.

  • In-person Gen Con: This year, there will be a capped attendance for participants as well as a modified format than in years prior.
  • Gen Con online: Participants from home will be able to experience events through livestreaming and at local game stores through pop-up Gen Con retail activations.

For more information about the changes at Gen Con this year, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!