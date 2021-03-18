Gen Con postpones convention this year to September

INDIANAPOLIS — Gen Con will be postponing its convention this year to September.

The announcement comes due to effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the convention will be rescheduled for Sept. 16-19 instead of its original plan of Aug. 5-8.

Gen Con plans to have a hybrid of both in-person and online opportunities for participants as their way of safely including the largest number of people in the Gen Con experience.

In-person Gen Con: This year, there will be a capped attendance for participants as well as a modified format than in years prior.

Gen Con online: Participants from home will be able to experience events through livestreaming and at local game stores through pop-up Gen Con retail activations.

For more information about the changes at Gen Con this year, click here.

