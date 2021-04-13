Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites hotel on canal, across from IUPUI campus, to open in fall

INDIANAPOLIS — The church-turned-hotel originally announced to be coming to downtown Indianapolis in 2018 is making significant developments with construction, new hires, and an opening timeline.

The historic three-story Bethel AME Church that dates back to 1869 will be incorporated into the new "Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites by Hilton Indianapolis Canal IUPUI." It's slated to open in early fall, according to the SUN Development & Management Corporation.

Housing both brands, the new Canal Walk hotel — right across the street from the IUPUI campus — is located at 414 W. Vermont St., near the corner of N. West St. and W. Michigan St.

The seven-story hotel will have a total of 231 guest rooms between the Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites, where both traditional overnight stays and extended stays can be accommodated.

The hotel will also have an indoor pool, fitness center, over 11,000 square feet of meeting space, an outdoor terrace, bistro bar, retail outlets, and on-site parking garage.

The project has already made two important hires as the development finishes, a general manager and director of sales.

It was not initially made available when the hotel will start hiring for traditional roles. WRTV has reached out for those answers and will update this article as they become available.