Hotel, music venue planned for former "CSX building" across from Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — An investment group led by Pacers owner Herb Simon and family plans to spend $300 million to construct a luxury hotel across from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The plan includes demolishing the CSX railroad servicing building at the corner of Georgia and Pennsylvania streets, across from Gainbridge Fieldhouse and building a 13-story hotel and 4,000 seat threatre.

The project is scheduled for the land at 230 S. Pennsylvania St.

The development will include a 170-room Shinola Hotel, a concert venue managed by Live Nation and a two-level garage, restaurants, retail and a walkway to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indianapolis-based Ratio Architects LLC will lead design on the hotel project. Populous, a global firm, will lead design on the music venue.

Populous notably did design work on the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Shinola Hotel will be the second for the brand after the 2019 opening of the Detroit location.