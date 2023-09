INDIANAPOLIS — A downtown staple will close in 2024 to undergo renovations.

The Indianapolis City Market will close in 2024 for renovations, the city tells WRTV.

The date of closure has not yet been decided.

Businesses at the market can expect a 90 day notice before the closure, according to the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development.

When the property reopens, it will run under a new private management group and not the nonprofit City Market Corporation.