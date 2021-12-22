Watch
Memorial in Indianapolis honors people experiencing homelessness who died

WRTV Photo/Dave Franklin
A memorial was held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, on Monument Circle in Indianapolis to honor those who were experiencing homelessness and died this year. According to CHIP, 166 people died in 2021.
Posted at 11:13 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 23:13:07-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A memorial service was held Tuesday on Monument Circle to honor dozens of people who experienced homelessness and died in Marion County over the last year.

The memorial was hosted by the Coalition for Homelessness in Intervention and Prevention.

Advocates read the names and lit a candle for each of the 166 people who were experiencing homelessness and died in 2021. In 2020, the number was 87.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said homelessness makes people more vulnerable to things like viruses, diseases, violence and hunger.

"That is why at this annual ceremony we don't just name those we've lost," Hogsett said. "We demonstrate the power of community around this issue."

According to CHIP, more than 1,100 people have experienced homelessness and died in Marion County since 1996.

Grief support resources were also shared with the crowd at the memorial.

