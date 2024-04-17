Watch Now
Monument Circle to close to vehicular traffic again, Spark on the Circle returns

Posted at 8:15 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 08:19:10-04

INDIANAPOLIS — For a second year in a row, park of Monument Circle will close to traffic as the city creates a public space.

This year, SPARK on the Circle will shift to the northwest quadrant of the circle and will expand their dates of access.

The project, a partnership between Downtown Indy, Inc., Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development (DMD) and Big Car Collaborate, will be open from June 1 - Nov. 3.

A modified version of SPARK on the Circle will also remain open past Nov. 3 for the annual Circle of Lights celebration.

“SPARK is a prime example of how the City is mindfully investing in partnerships and public spaces through our Downtown Resiliency Strategy,” said Iris Dillon, Administrator of Programming and Public Use for Indy DMD. “We are excited to continue providing spaces for residents and visitors to spend time in the heart of our city and explore all that Downtown Indianapolis has to offer.”

According to a release from Downtown Indy, Inc., in its 2023 season, the park-like environment welcomed over 78,000 visitors.

