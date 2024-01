INDIANAPOLIS — As the countdown continues to NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 in Indianapolis, signage is beginning to go up around downtown.

On Thursday, crews began hanging 34 street signs that represent teams from across the NBA.

To make sure you get a picture with your favorite teams sign, refer to the picture below.

Indy DPW

For Pacers fans, you'll want to go to the corner of Pennsylvania and Maryland, right outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse for your photo ops.