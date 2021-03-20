Rally for Myanmar held in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis for a rally for the country of Myanmar.

A retired Marine, who traveled to Indianapolis from Maryland to be apart of the rally, is originally from Burma.

Danny Lamberth said it's important for him and others to support their homeland where many still have family living.

He said he wanted to stand in solidarity with the Burmese community in Indianapolis for the peaceful demonstration.

"Democracy is something most people in Burma has never tasted," Lamberth said. "It's important for everyone to know democracy is something everyone enjoys. It's something we strive for here in America too."

On Friday, The U.S. House condemned the military takeover in Myanmar, demanding the release of all the people detained in the county and allow journalists to work freely.

Myanmar's military rounded up political and elected and leaders on Feb. 1, hours before members of a newly elected paralment were due to take thier seats.

Dozens of people have been killed and more than 2,000 have been detained, according to a count from a human's rights group.