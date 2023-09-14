Rise N' Roll Bakery to close downtown, Broad Ripple locations

INDIANAPOLIS — A well-known local bakery will be making some location changes in the coming months that includes the closure of their downtown Indianapolis location and Broad Ripple location.

Rise'n Roll Bakery will close its downtown Indy location after service on Saturday.

The company says the move is part of a strategy that moves them away from what they call a "changing landscape" of downtown Indianapolis as there has been a departure of officers workers from the area.

Rise'n Roll will also close their Broad Ripple location. That store and the downtown location will be consolidating into a new location in Nora.

"We recognize the love and support our customers in Broad Ripple and Downtown have shown us over the years. As we shift, our commitment is to ensure that our fans in the northern suburbs continue to have easy access to our award-winning donuts," President of franchisee, MCL, Inc. Casey McGaughey said.

While consolidating its presence in Nora, Rise'n Roll also plans to venture into Carmel or Westfield. The bakery is actively discussing potential sites in Carmel and Westfield, marking a promising new chapter for the Rise'n Roll brand.