'There's construction everywhere': Trucker stuck in downtown Indy due to construction, closures

INDIANAPOLIS — Truck drivers are facing some obstacles and challenges because of the Interstate 65 north split closure.

An 18-wheeler got stuck Wednesday evening near East Ohio Street and North Delaware Street in downtown Indianapolis.

Jerry Gonzalez said he's hauling freight for Amazon from Kansas City, Kansas to New Hampshire. He needed to get off the interstate when he got to Indianapolis because of the North Split project.

Once he got downtown, he was faced with more road closures and construction.

He tried turning from Ohio Street to Delaware Street when he got stuck since part of Delaware Street is ripped up for repairs.

"It's real bad because there's construction everywhere. I mean everywhere," Gonzalez said. "I was supposed to be on the interstate going around and all of a sudden I'm in this downtown. It just lured me in downtown and here I am. The traffic pushed me and pushed me because they won't give in. I didn't want to back up and hit someone, so I had no choice but to go forward."

A wrecker had to come to dislodge the truck.

He told WRTV he's lost money since he had to pay for the wrecker and this incident has delayed his delivery schedule.