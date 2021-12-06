More than 50 rabbits abandoned in neighborhood on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of rabbits were found abandoned and running loose in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to Indiana Animal Care Services.

IACS asked for the public’s help Monday after the rabbits were found near East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

Animal Control officers investigated and found more that more than 50 rabbits had been dumped in the area.

The Animal Control officers and volunteers from the Indiana House Rabbit Society captured a majority of the rabbits, but at least one rabbit died and several others had injuries ranging from bite wounds, eye infections and nasal discharge.

The rabbits are receiving veterinary care from Avian and Exotic Animal Hospital. Their care is funded by donations to Indiana House Rabbit Society.

Anyone with information about the rabbits is asked to email IACS at IACSEnforcement@indy.gov.