Efforts underway by city to revitalize troubled Towne & Terrace neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department calls Towne & Terrace one of the most dangerous parts of the city.

Abandoned buildings, drugs, murders and more have plagued the neighborhoods near East 42nd St. and North Post Rd.

“Aint nobody got nothing to do. We look up to the wrong people, there isn’t any guidance out here — there is nothing really for us to live for,” Indianapolis Resident Owen Dykes said.

In September, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced an agreement was reached to give the city a seat on the HOA board, have control of their units and allow Towne & Terrace Corp to emerge from bankruptcy.

“The City of Indianapolis has been door to door in the last few weeks knocking to see what the residents’ needs are,” City-County Councillor La Keisha Jackson (D), who represents District 14, said.

There is now a renewed effort by the City of Indianapolis to help revitalize the community.

Since 2011, the city says the Department of Metropolitan Development has spent more than $300,000 on unit maintenance doing things like mowing, boarding and clearing illegal trash.

“It’s time for the city to show up and show what we can do. So, for those buildings that we can demo – we need to demo them,” Councillor Jackson said.

Multiple public safety cameras and LED streetlights have been added to the area.

IMPD’s East District patrols the neighborhood during every shift.

“I know the goal is to make them safe [and] secure decent housing,” Councillor Jackson said.

The city says the Department of Metropolitan Development is working to connect those who live in the condo complex with community resources like workforce programs and health services.

