Eskenazi Health reports some data leaked online after cyber attack

INDIANAPOLIS — Eskenazi Health officials said Tuesday that an investigation into an Aug. 4 cyber attack revealed "some data" was obtained by hackers and released online.

A statement from Eskenazi Health said there is no evidence the cyber attack resulted in bank or credit card fraud, but employers, providers, patients, former patients and vendors should monitor their bank and credit statements, along with other personal information, and report suspicious activity to authorities and financial institutions.

"Our forensic experts are monitoring for this, we have identified files that the hackers obtained, and we have begun the painstaking process of examining those files for any personal patient or employee information," the statement said. "If we find such information, we will notify the affected individuals in accordance with law and offer identity protection and credit monitoring services."

Eskenazi Health notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is working with the agency during its investigation.

"The health system is open and operating with patient procedures and appointments underway. Our treatment of COVID-19 patients and our vaccination efforts are unaffected," Eskenazi Health's statement said.

People who might be affected can obtain a free credit report from Equifax (1-800-525-6285), Experian (1-888-397-3742) and Trans Union (1-800-680-7289).