Estate of Indianapolis philanthropist Christel DeHaan on sale for $14M

INDIANAPOLIS — The estate of the late Indianapolis businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has been placed on the market for $14 million.

A listing describes the seven-bedroom, 41,762 square foot home as “almost holy, a true sanctuary.” The mansion at 4501 N. Michigan Road sits on more than 150 acres that was once the Benedictine Monastery of St. Maur.

“Nowhere else in the city will you find an estate with such a commitment to design and aesthetics,” said the listing from Sotheby’s International Realty. “Each section of the home, surrounding terraces, formal gardens, and lush landscape are stunning and functional based on their intended use.”

The home includes 10 full bathrooms, seven partial bathrooms, an indoor and outdoor pool, four fireplaces, a spa, a hot tub, a gourmet kitchen and cathedral ceilings.

The estate features a private lake and is located near Butler University, Newfields and several golf and country clubs.

Online property records show the property is owned by CD Realty LLC.

DeHaan, who died June 6, 2020, emigrated from Germany to the United States in 1962 and co-founded Resort Condominiums International with her then-husband, Jon, in 1974.

In 1998, two years after she sold RCI for $825 million, DeHaan created Christel House International, which serves 6,000 students worldwide in the United States, India, Jamaica, Mexico and South Africa. DeHaan retired as CEO of Christel House in 2018, but served as board chair until her death.

In addition to her work with Christel House, DeHaan provided funding for numerous arts initiatives in Central Indiana and served on multiple local and national boards.