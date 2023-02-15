Family and friends joined for a balloon release to celebrate the life of James Johnson III

INDIANAPOLIS — On a day observed nationally to show love, dozens filled the parking lot of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church with heavy hearts.

"He was not supposed to be gone at 17," said James Johnson II, James’ Father.

"Today is a sad occasion that has brought us together," said Pastor Darryl Webster of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church.

Friends and family came together to celebrate the life of James Johnson III, just ten days after the basketball star and young entrepreneur known as the 317 Fruit Man was shot and killed.

"His opportunity to fly was cut short. We didn't get to see what Fruit Man was going to turn into, what the fulfillment of what that was going to do to our community," said Antonio Patton, Founder of M.O.V.E.

Johnson III described his mission as the 317 Fruit Man: to bring good, quality fruit to food deserts and places without grocery stores. He had dreams of becoming an entrepreneur and owning his own business.

"I remember the first time I met James. He was out there selling fruit ... We just started kicking, going to the gym, and he transferred to our school,” said one of James’ teammates.

"We're tired of having young people to have to attend these,” Brandon Randall of TRU Colors said. "We lost 19 teenagers last year to gun violence and we've lost seven this year, another teenager was shot yesterday. Playtime is over."

James' Mom, LaToya Martin, also spoke.

"It hurts. It's painful. It is difficult. It's not just one day of pain. This is going to be a lifetime of pain," said Martin.

She left his peers with a message.

"It is time. Let James be that light. If he teaches you nothing else today, if no words resonate in you today, let his face resonate with you. He's not coming back. I love y'all, and I don't want to disturb your peace, but if it keeps you alive, I will disturb your peace today," said Martin.

"I will encourage my partners and my colleagues and council to continue to fund sources and resources for our youth to continue to do the things young James Johnson III did," said Councilman Keith Graves of District 13.

"Before last Saturday, I thought, 'oh, I'm doing too much, I need to pull it back a notch. He's 17, he'll be graduating next year.' I just wish I didn't. I wish I kept him in my pocket just like I told him he would be until 2024 when he graduated and went to college," said James’ father.

Johnson’s funeral is set for Saturday.

