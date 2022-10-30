Family holds memorial on Herman Whitfield III's 40th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — "We still feel the emotion of the whole thing like it happened yesterday. We're just coping and holding on," Herman Whitfield, Jr. said.

His son, Herman Whitfield III, died in IMPD custody in April. On Saturday, his parents held a memorial on what would have been their son's 40th birthday.

"May the city of Indianapolis remember Herman's name. May the world remember and enjoy his music," Indianapolis Youth Orchestra founder Susan Kitterman said. "I will never forget my friend, my student, my teacher, Herman Whitfield III."

Whitfield III was a gifted pianist and composer. His death reverberated across the classical music world nationwide. Gladys Whitfield, Herman's mother, read a statement from Durham Symphony's Maestro, William Henry Curry.

"As a person, Herman was brilliant, charming and modest. As a composer, it was clear to everyone that his work and title Scherzo #2 was a masterpiece," he wrote.

On the night he died, Whitfield III was experiencing a mental health crisis and his parents called 911 for help.

"Instead, he was tased unnecessarily, brutally thrown to the ground, handcuffed, hands behind his back, and he was kept in that position, even after he said he couldn't breathe," Richard Waples, the family's attorney, said.

The Marion County Coroner ruled Whitfield III's death a homicide. The family is suing the city and all six officers involved for wrongful death.

"The family wants the same demands that they issued at the very beginning of this case, for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police to take accountability for what has happened here," Waples said.

The Whitfields are asking for the full, unedited body camera footage to be released publicly, for the officers involved to face appropriate consequences and for the city to expand emergency mental health services.

"Let's be clear, Herman Whitfield III is not with us today because our society has criminalized mental health, especially when people of color are the ones needing care," Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) said.

"Police are asking for the community to stand by them when a crime is committed. I just think that should go both ways," said Whitfield Jr. "I just think the people who promote justice should stand for justice for all. I just want justice for my son."

IMPD declined to comment for this story. The department does not comment on pending litigation.

To learn more about the Whitfield family's fight for justice, visit the website Justice for Herman Whitfield, III.