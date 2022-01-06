Former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi dies at age 53

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi died Wednesday at age 53.

Lewis and Wilkins LLP, who employed Brizzi as an of-counsel attorney, confirmed on Facebook that Brizzi died after suffering a stroke.

Brizzi served two terms as the county's prosecutor from 2003-11.

During his time as prosecutor, Brizzi was criticized for investing in companies connected to businessman Tim Durham, who was later convicted of a massive Ponzi scheme.

In 2007, Brizzi served as Indiana State Finance Chairman for the Rudy Giuliani presidential campaign.

In recent years, Brizzi hosted the weekly radio show "Crime Beat with Carl Brizzi" on WIBC and a podcast called "Carl Brizzi Live."

Brizzi unsuccessfully ran for the 2020 Republican nomination in Indiana's 5th Congressional District.

Brizzi is survived by his wife, Kim, and their six children.