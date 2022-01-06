Watch
Former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi dies at age 53

DARRON CUMMINGS/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi speaks to during a news conference, Tuesday, June 6, 2006, in Indianapolis. Brizzi, announced he would seek the death penalty against the main suspect accused of slaying Alberto Covarrubias, fellow Mexican immigrant Emma Valdez, four children and a grandchild during a robbery at Valdez' home Thursday. Brizzi said he was still considering whether to pursue the execution of the other suspect as he announced the filing of seven counts of murder against both men. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jan 06, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi died Wednesday at age 53.

Lewis and Wilkins LLP, who employed Brizzi as an of-counsel attorney, confirmed on Facebook that Brizzi died after suffering a stroke.

Brizzi served two terms as the county's prosecutor from 2003-11.

During his time as prosecutor, Brizzi was criticized for investing in companies connected to businessman Tim Durham, who was later convicted of a massive Ponzi scheme.

In 2007, Brizzi served as Indiana State Finance Chairman for the Rudy Giuliani presidential campaign.

In recent years, Brizzi hosted the weekly radio show "Crime Beat with Carl Brizzi" on WIBC and a podcast called "Carl Brizzi Live."

Brizzi unsuccessfully ran for the 2020 Republican nomination in Indiana's 5th Congressional District.

Brizzi is survived by his wife, Kim, and their six children.

