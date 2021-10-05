Fountain Square wine bar renamed 'Wine Market and Table,' opens in new location

INDIANAPOLIS — A Fountain Square wine bar, previously known as "The Wine Market," has changed its name to "Wine Market and Table" and will be opening at a new location on Friday.

Wine Market and Table moved to a new location just down the street from its current space to the intersection of Prospect, Shelby and Virginia Streets, at 1110 Shelby Street. The building previously housed the since-shuttered entertainment venue "Pioneer."

In a release, Wine Market and Table stated the restaurant "will evolve from a wine shop to a neighborhood bar and restaurant that will focus on providing affordable luxury."

Wine Market and Table's drink menu will now include liquor and beer, and its food menu will have everything from small plates to large dishes. The seasonal menu will consist of roasted beet tartare, char siu pork bao, walleye fillet, duck breast, and bavette steak. Wine Market says several of its meat-based dishes are sourced from Indiana farms.

“We are thrilled to be opening a new location in Fountain Square with a significantly expanded menu and larger space to better serve our customers,” Zachary Davis and Kris Bowers, the owners of Wine Market and Table, jointly stated in their restaurant's rebrand announcement. “Our goal has always been to offer a place for our neighbors to gather and enjoy great-tasting, affordable wine, and we’re excited to enhance their experience through our new menu and larger restaurant and bar space.”

The new space will have a dining room to accommodate 60 people of all ages and a 21-and-up bar area with seating for 34 people. The location will also have an outdoor, pet-friendly patio that seats 60.

According to Wine Market and Table, there are three apartments on the second floor that are slated to be finished with renovation in November.

Wine Market and Table first opened in Fountain Square in 2017.