Residents of Fountain Square urge city action amid expanding homeless encampment

INDIANAPOLIS — Since the end of 2024, what started as a single tent has expanded to approximately 30 tents.

"I now have 30 new neighbors that just set up a tent and have the same area, same property, and don't experience the same treatment of having taxes applied and maintaining their property," Mike Kreuzman, a Fountain Square resident who lives near the encampment, said.

Kreuzman, who moved to Fountain Square in 2017 for its proximity to bars and restaurants, says the encampment has negatively impacted the desirability of the area.

"I would like to see it removed and get the assistance to those people that they need," he added.

WRTV reached out to the city for comments regarding the situation but received no offer for an on-camera interview. Instead, they provided the following statement:

"IMPD and the Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) understand the concerns of those who live, work, and visit Fountain Square and take them seriously. IMPD will continue to respond to calls for service in the area and utilize the IMPD Homeless Outreach Unit when appropriate. OPHS will continue to work with its outreach partners to engage with those in this area. OPHS, IMPD’s Homeless Outreach Unit, and service providers also work to connect unsheltered individuals with housing, addiction services, and medical care. Addressing homelessness requires a city-wide and community-wide effort."

Last month, the city announced the "Streets to Home Indy" initiative, aimed at ending chronic and unsheltered homelessness in Indianapolis.

Phase One of this initiative seeks to house and provide wrap-around services to approximately 350 unsheltered individuals currently living on the streets. The City of Indianapolis is also implementing housing initiatives like St. George Bridge Housing and a pilot Master Leasing program to accelerate the housing process for unsheltered individuals.

However, these efforts have not stopped the frustrations of Fountain Square residents. They point to the city's quick response in addressing homeless issues in downtown areas as a comparison.

"When it came to getting downtown and attracting downtown business back, the city had no problem finding ways to support people and get them out, so the camps just continue to move," Dakota Pawlicki, the President of the Fountain Square Neighborhood Association, said.

It's also important to note that homeless individuals have rights protected by a city ordinance passed a few years ago. The city can only clear an encampment if it poses a public safety or health threat. If deemed a threat, the city must provide residents with a minimum of 48 hours' notice before clearing the encampment and must find them alternative lodging.

Neighbors are hoping the city prioritizes this issue.

"For us, for most of the neighbors that we've talked to, the issue is one, wanting to feel comfortable and safe, and two, to help people who are currently unhoused. So I am hoping the city will see us as actual partners in the endeavor," Pawlicki said.

The city will hold a meeting this coming Monday in the Fountain Square neighborhood to discuss the new Streets to Home initiative. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 901 Shelby Street.

The City County Councilor representing the Fountain Square Area has been working with residents on this issue. She sent this statement in regard to our inquiry about residents' complaints.