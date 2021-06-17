Free Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra concert will open new amphitheater

INDIANAPOLIS — A free performance by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will mark the opening of the new TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. June 23 at the new amphitheater, which features a canopy covering new fixed seating and a permanent stage, along with LED video boards.

The free performance will feature both classical and pops music.

People interested in attending should sign up online for a free general admission ticket. Public parking will be available in the White River State Park garage for $10 per vehicle.

Concessions will be available during the concert and no food or beverages may be carried into the venue. Masks are optional for people who are fully vaccinated and encouraged for those without vaccinations.