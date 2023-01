Gannett laying off over 50 employees, reducing Indianapolis production operation

INDIANAPOLIS — 56 people will soon be out of a job as Gannett Publishing Services prepares to close half of its production presses at its facility, located at 8278 Georgetown Road.

The WARN notice was filed Wednesday and says some employees will be "permanently separated from employment." It did not elaborate on what could happen to the other employees.

The company expects the layoffs to begin around March 13.

The following jobs are being affected: