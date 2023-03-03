Gaping hole in roadway on Indy's East Side concerns neighbors

INDIANAPOLIS — A massive hole on the east side of Indianapolis has neighbors concerned.

A portion of Michigan Street is closed because of a massive hole, and it’s not expected to be fixed until sometime Friday. Michigan Street is closed between Arsenal and State Avenues.

WRTV viewers reached out for help after the hole gave way Thursday morning. The hole was about 5 feet wide and more than 7 feet deep. It’s been blocking a few parking spaces.

Neighbors say it started as a basic pothole, but the road gave way quickly.

"It's pretty big, didn't realize it was so cavernous underneath the road," Ethan Yoder said.

WRTV reached out to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works and were deferred to Citizens Energy.

Citizens says there was a busted pipe underground and believes the issue was the result of “aging infrastructure," which is essentially wear and tear.

After phone calls from WRTV, Citizens crews made their way to fix the hole.

The crumbling of the road is something neighbors feel should be addressed.

"We live in an area that gets a lot of thawing and freezing, so I wish they would just maintain it a little better than this," Yoder said.

Other neighbors, like Val Moulinos, hopes the city focuses some of itss money towards maintaining the roads.

"We use the roads every day. With the high price of gas and taxes. I hope you would have better results than this," he said.

Crews were there Thursday evening working to repair the road.