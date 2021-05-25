Gov. Holcomb traveling to Israel to meet with Netanyahu

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is traveling to Israel to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders.

Holcomb will be in the country Tuesday and Wednesday at Netanyahu's invitation, according to a news release from the governor's office.

"I stand in support of Israel and look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue forging an even stronger Israel-Indiana bond,” Holcomb said in a statement. “We have a growing number of Hoosiers and Hoosier businesses that share strong cultural and economic ties with this country, so when I was invited, I did not hesitate to make this trip to meet in Israel during such an hour of need."

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on last Thursday following 11 days of fighting in the region.

Holcomb is also scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and other leaders.

Holcomb previously met with Netanyahu when the governor led a delegation of public officials and business officials from Indiana for an economic development trip.

Holcomb is scheduled to return to Indiana on Thursday.

Holcomb's office said the trip is being paid for by Imagine Indiana Inc.