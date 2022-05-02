Grant applications now open to beautify Indianapolis neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS — A new effort is underway to beautify neighborhoods and connect residents in Indianapolis.

Up to $500,000 in grant money is now available through the City of Indianapolis Neighborhood Grant Program. Projects can include community gardens, gateway signs, murals or other things that bring neighborhoods together.

"The possibilities [for projects] are endless," Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “We need to find every way we can to rebuild and strengthen the bonds that have been strained so badly over the last two years."

The grant money is being funded by American Rescue Plan dollars. Each neighborhood is allowed one application and up to $10,000 can be requested.

"Our focus is providing residents and community groups the tools and the resources to strengthen their neighborhoods based on their own understanding of what their neighborhood needs," City-County Council President Vop Osili said.

The program is available to Registered Neighborhood Organizations within Marion County and located within a Qualified Census Tract and/or within a ZIP Code that was negatively impacted by COVID-19 (as defined by the SAVI’s COVID-19 Impact Score).

The first round of grant applications is open now through June 6 at 5 p.m. and grant awards will be announced June 30.

A second round of grant funding will open applications in October 2022.

