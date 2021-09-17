Here's why travelers are finding longer lines at Indianapolis airport security checkpoints

INDIANAPOLIS — More people are finding affordable ways to fly out of Central Indiana with an increase in low-cost carriers providing air service at Indianapolis International Airport.

That's leading to longer lines with first-time flyers causing a challenge at security checkpoints. Right now, 20% of people are flying from Indy on business compared to a whopping 80% for leisure.

"It's pent-up demand for the past two years due to COVID," Indianapolis International Airport director Mario Rodriguez said. "People want to get out."

Having low-cost carriers like Allegiant, Frontier, Spirit and Sun Country set up in Indianapolis has made it cheaper to fly than drive in some cases to hot stops like Florida.

However, airport officials say with more first-time flyers traveling, they see more bottlenecks at the checkpoints with items like big plastic bottles being part of the problem.

"People are really in control of their own destiny, and so by properly packing and preparing, they can get through the process quicker and it allows us to focus on people who might have greater need," Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said.

The efforts to make travel more accessible is the priority. So, making sure people department on time will require they arrive at the checkpoints in compliance.

Food is also causing a problem during screenings. The Travel Security Administration asks that you place food like sandwiches or packs of granola bars in the bins just like you would your laptop.

Sometimes packed food may require a TSA agent to pull your bag and check the contents.

Learn more in the video above.