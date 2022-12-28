HIM By HER school closing after opening in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — HIM By HER™ Collegiate School for the Arts (HBHCSA) announced Tuesday it is closing its doors two years after opening.

"While we have made great strides as a school—including admirable enrollment growth—we do not currently have an enrollment that can continue to support and maintain the large 200,000 square foot building we lease," the school wrote in a letter.

The school says it serves over 200 students and will be phasing out classes "as soon as practicable," but no primary school operations will continue after Jan. 20.

An enrollment fair will be held at the School on Friday, January 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for affected families. Other schools will have information about enrollment.

A second fair will take place if needed on Jan. 14.

HIM by HER is co-founded by retired Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detective Harry Dunn and his wife, Michelle.

The school enrolled students in kindergarten through second grade and served marginalized families, or families who needed a boost.

