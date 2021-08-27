Watch
Holcomb directs flags at half-staff in Indiana through Monday after Afghanistan attacks

Wali Sabawoon/AP
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
Afghanistan
Posted at 10:07 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 10:07:31-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Monday in Indiana following Thursday's bomb attacks in Afghanistan.

Thirteen U.S. service members and at least 95 Afghans are confirmed to have been killed in the blasts. It marked the deadliest day for American forces fighting in Afghanistan since August 2011, according to the Associated Press.

Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset Monday, a news release from Holcomb's office said. He also asked residents and businesses to lower their flags to half-staff.

Afghan officials warned the toll from the blasts could continue to rise, and dozens more were wounded in the explosions, which are believed to have been carried out by ISIS-K.

The U.S. says further attempted attacks are expected ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war.

The Associated Press and Scripps National contributed to this report.

