Horizon House unveils strategic plan to combat homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS — As cold temperatures continue to hammer Central Indiana, concerns grow for those experiencing homelessness. On Wednesday, Horizon House unveiled a strategic plan to provide permanent housing for our neighbors.

"Some of the challenges are just having enough room right now, having enough housing available," said Judy Neuman, Director of Development & Communications at Horizon House.

Adding housing is a major task that has been in the works since last year.

"This year, we're concentrating on our housing hub," said Neuman. "There's a lack of affordable housing out there right now, so it's very difficult."

Last November, Horizon House broke ground on Compass on Washington. The 36-unit apartment building is all part of a strategic plan to combat homelessness through supportive housing.

Compass on Washington is located right next door to Horizon House's facility, which offers other resources to help people thrive.

"Even though you think about 36 units not being a lot, that's 36 more people or families that are off the streets and that we're able to house," said Neuman.

In 2022, Neuman said they assisted nearly 7,000 individuals, including almost 37,000 individual visits to their facility.

"The expansion of the housing hub we're talking about is definitely timely as the homeless population grows, and we're expecting that in 2023. So, the timing is right for it right now," said Neuman.

Neuman said the housing hub should be completed in May of 2024.

